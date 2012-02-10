NYFW FW 2012: Jason Wu Showcases The Warrior Woman

Jason Wu’s collection was strongly inspired by the Ming Dynasty, shining the spotlight on the strong, warrior woman. Skincare pro Sunday Riley, makeup artist Diane Kendal and hair stylist Odile Gilbert all focused on the sleek, stunning look for the runway.

Sunday Riley started the models with mini-facials using Good Genes, a lemongrass complexion boosting treatment, mixed with Ceramic Slip cream clay cleanser to get a smooth base for a perfect makeup application. “Good Genes is very line-plumping, so it’s one of those things that makes you look a few years younger, makes your skin look a lot more radiant”, Riley told us. After the mini-facial, she used Skin Adrenaline for a matte look.

MAC‘s lead makeup artist Diane Kendal created the warrior woman eye using MAC’s Tealo pencil smudged into the lash line and up into the crease. She then blended the Kelly Green pigment and Club eyeshadow to add shape and dimension to the lid. Eyebrows were filled in and brushed with the natural brow shade for a bolder look.

Kerastase hair stylist Odile Gilbert played up the polished hero look with tons of extensions, all uniform length to represent feminine soldiers. Double force hairspray and Fibre Architect were used on the ends of hair to perfectly finish off the slick hair. Each model also had a bondage tape accessory to finish the look.

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab