NYFW FW 2012: Helmut Lang Channeled HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’

With a clothing line inspired by the men of the Night’s Watch from HBO’s Game of Thrones you would imagine the beauty look to be dark and sinister, but in actuality the look backstage at Helmut Lang was ethereal and flushed.

Makeup artist Lisa Butler explained the look as earthly. She said they wanted to keep the look very pale and simple with soft pink cheeks as if they lived outside. “There is something very ‘from nature’ about them,” she explained, “but we also gave them a bit of strength with a strong eyebrow.” She used makeup by Sunday Riley to create a “naturally pretty girl.”

This one-with-nature look was consistent throughout the beauty look as well. The nails were painted with Essie’s Naked Truth or BBF Boy Best Friend on the models nails for a “barely there, nude look” and topped with a matte finish.

While the rest of the look was fairly simple, a lot of effort went into the hair to make it look a “undone”, said hairstylist Paul Hanlon.

“It’s not supposed to look like we’ve done anything to it,” Hanlon explained. “Just easy and loose around the face. A few days old hair, like a top knot that has fallen out throughout the day.”