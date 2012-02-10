NYFW FW 2012: Cynthia Rowley Goes Sans Makeup & With Texture

When it came to the beauty look at Cynthia Rowley both makeup artist Lottie and hairstylist Duffy went for a raw style to create an effortlessly natural and clean final look.

For the makeup, Lottie went without lipstick, blush, eyeshadow, eye liner or mascara to create the runway look. She used Make Up For Ever HD Invisible Cover Foundation to give the face a dewy finish and set the makeup with the Microfinish Powder. Besides foundation, the only other makeup used on the models was to create a bushy bold brow. To add fullness to the brows she filled in individual hairs with a Make Up For Ever Brow Pencil and Make Up For Ever Waterproof Eyebrow Corrector. With a few swipes of lip balm the models were ready for the runway. The hair, on the other hand, was a bit more of a process.

Duffy said that when he and Cythia were discussing inspiration for the Fall collection they kept circling back to “texture.” Duffy used different techniques to create three different textures in the hair. Each model had something different, styled with perm-like locks. Created using the figure-eight technique sealed with heat from the Cynthia Rowley Styler from Amika (out in March!) and a hot rod, each model was given a unique look. “She didn’t want to go the easy way out – straight, sleeked back,” explained Duffy. “She really wanted the hair to compliment the clothing.”