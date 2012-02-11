NYFW FW 2012: Charlotte Ronson’s Custom Color Club Polish

Inspired by the glamorous 70s, everything at last night’s Charlotte Ronson show had her special touch to it, from the makeup used right down to the nail polish created.

The makeup used to create the bold color-blocked palette was exclusively Charlotte Ronson for Sephora. Makeup artist Gilbert Soliz said this season’s look was a much more refined and polished Charlotte Ronson. The skin had a velvet, matte finish with just a wash of color on the eyelids and the lips. The eyelids were coated in a soft lavender shadow while the lips were painted a redish/orange tone. Gilbert explained that this unusual color palette isn’t expected, which is why it works so well.

As for the nails, Charlotte had to start from scratch to create those. Nail artist (and Beauty High Contributor!) Fleury Rose created a custom blend of Color Club polish colors to perfectly match the collection. The polish, a deep eggplant color, has yet to be named, but Fleury says it is the perfect color for fall.