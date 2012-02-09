NYFW FW 2012: BCBG Goes Young, Modern and Au Naturale

BCBG Max Azria has always designed for today’s young woman, so it only seems appropriate that the beauty look for theirFW 2012 runway show is a reflection of that mantra.

Neil Moodie from Bumble & bumble said the clothing was inspired by the 1940s with color blocking and bits of chiffon and fur, so when styling the models’ hair he wanted to create a simple, natural looking hairstyle.

“What I wanted to do with the hair is created a look with a sort of romantic feel with a little bit post sex disheveled and tousled bang,” explained Moodie backstage.

The style was purposefully not very product heavy. Moodie started by prepping the hair with Bumble & bumble Thickening Hairspray. After blow drying the hair through with a low side part, he took about an inch and a half from the front section out and pulled the rest of the hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck. Then he very lightly brought the sectioned hair across the forehead so it fell across one eye creating a “faux bang” effect. Finally, he tucked the hair behind the ear and attached it to the ponytail in the back.

“What I am doing is slightly loosening it so it is like you have these sort of romantic flyways and a little bit sexy,” explained Moodie. “It’s anew way to wear a ponytail.”

As for the makeup, Maybelline‘s global makeup artist Charlotte Willer wanted to create a look that channeled a young girl right off the street. They prepped the skin with Fit Me Foundation and Powder, Maybelline Baby Lips lip balm and Maybelline Dream Bouncy blush in Copper. The eyebrows were groomed and filled in. Willer explained them as “present” and not “over powering.”

Willer said that because the clothes were so graphic they wanted to include that element in the makeup look so they included a liner. Willer explained that they took the liner from the inside corner of the eyelid into the middle where it was lifted up to a straight line that went out.

“If I followed the eye line as it was it was just going to be pretty and they wanted it to be something different,” explained Willer.