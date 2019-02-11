The NYFW Fall-Winter 2019 Beauty Looks That Convinced Me to Start Wearing Makeup Again

Scroll To See More Images

Though I’m not particularly obsessed with celebrity culture, I am admittedly one of those people who can still go on Instagram and start liking popular posts without going overboard. In short, that means a red carpet moment or the occasional Shade Room update isn’t completely off the table. And come February, my thumbs are working overtime with the addition of awards season and the best NYFW Fall-Winter 2019 beauty moments. So maybe my appetite for keeping up with the rich and famous is bigger than I thought…

Anyways, another Fashion Month has commenced and I’m actually paying attention because I need to spice up my routine. For the past year or so, I’ve been doing the no-makeup thing and wearing protective styles to cut back on time, but now I’m bored beyond belief. And I can’t think of a better place than the runway to get inspo that runs the gamut of “wow, that needs to stay on the runway” to “okay, maybe I can attempt to pull that off.” This season has left nothing to chance. We’ve seen classic ponytails, oversized hair bows, eyeshadow blended outside the lid and even bejeweled skin.

The chances of me wearing the more embellished looks to work are slim to none, but they definitely convinced to at least throw on a lipstick today. If you’re in a beauty rut like me, here are the NYFW shots you need to see.

Badgley Mischka

Never underestimate the power of a slicked-back ponytail with just a hint of volume on top. This is the kind of drama we live for.

Tomo Koizumi

We’ve always been into Audrey Hepburn bangs, but this modern 2019 version is reserved for some truly brave souls. Could you go full-on avant garde like this?

Chromat

The trend that will never die is matching your wardrobe to your makeup. A blended-out shadow is the quickest and easiest way to make it look like you actually tried. But take your shadow and place it on the outside of the lid and you might be mistaken for a makeup artist.

Jeremy Scott

Fake news never looked so good. Though I doubt I’ll be donning a black and white wig, the extra-smokey eye and bare lip is inspiring me to wipe the dust off my makeup brushes ASAP.

Longchamp

Okay, so a clean face like this wouldn’t count as stepping outside the comfort zone for me, but how could I pass up such a simply beautiful runway moment?

Christian Siriano

Mane genius Justine Marjan is responsible for this bejeweled chain ponytail that we are definitely going to spend however long it takes trying to replicate.

Christian Siriano

And studded skin? Probably not the best option for work, but come Halloween, I may just be resurrecting this moment for whatever party I end up at.

Area

Why wear a low ponytail when you can cover it in rhinestone chains instead?! I wonder how many of my necklaces I can string together to make this happen?

Priscavera

Geometric shapes aren’t just for math class. This show is a reminder that your strands are capable of more than laying flat or being thrown into a ponytail.

Romeo Hunte

This designer’s take on the elegant fascinator hat is too chic for words. Add in the classic cat eye and red lip and you’ve got a look that may actually be easy to replicate.

Prabal Gurung

The slight color on the lower lash line and slicked-back hair are my idea of a low maintenance look that still feels elevated and worthy of a selfie.

LANYU

Flowers in the hair? Hardly a new concept, but still noteworthy enough to try.

Rebecca Minkoff

There’s nothing we don’t love about a lipstick that’s blended out and looks a little lived-in. Oh, and we spot that twinkle in the inner corner of her eyes too. It’s shimmer done right.