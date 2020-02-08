Fashion Week Has Arrived and These Are the Beauty Looks You Want to See

Scroll To See More Images

Between award season and the current New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 season, there’s nowhere inspiration can’t be found outside our Instagram feeds and friend circles. Unsurprisingly, trends are already emerging and though the runway marathon has only just begun, we’ve already spotted plenty of standout looks we think are worth a double-take. And since some of our favorite affordable brands are responsible for most of these moving masterpieces, we can easily recreate any of them too.

For instance, a couple of MAC Cosmetics products are all you need to replicate the sharp cat eye at Rag & Bone. If you want to style a ponytail free of flyaways, TreSemme has you covered with the products they used for the Christian Siriano runway. And then there are beauty looks that are just simply too cool to turn away from. Ahead, all of the noteworthy hair and makeup shots kicking off Fashion Month.

Baja East

This runway was all about embellishment and plenty of sparkles. Some models were fashioned with bold eyeshadow colors topped with glitter.

Baja East

And then there were models who looked like intergalactic sirens with jewels covering clean, glowy skin.

Christian Siriano

We have Maybelline to thank for the Harley Quinn-inspired makeup at Siriano’s show, where high-shine lipstick, heavily-lined eyes and heart decals stole the show.

Christian Siriano

Celebrity stylist Justine Marjan used TreSemme products to create these ultra-sleek, multicolored ponytails.

Monse

Over at Monse, it was all about clean skin and a focus on eye makeup. While some models wore classic cat eyes….

Monse

Other models strut their stuff while wearing watercolor-esque colors all over the lids.

Pamela Rolland

Rolland’s red carpet-ready garments were complemented with slicked-back hair.

Rag & Bone

MAC Cosmetics handled the makeup at Rag & Bone, which ranged from moving art pieces….

Rag & Bone

To sharp AF cat eyes. Some of the products used included the Brushstroke Liner, Strobe Cream and Face and Body Foundation.

So Jung Wan

The cat eye was also the star of this runway, except makeup artists upped the ante with vibrant colors.

Tadashi Shoji

On the Tadashi Shoji runway, the lips and skin played background to bold, vibrant eyeshadow covering the lids.

Tom Ford

Ford’s celebrity-favorite show delivered sleek and sexy makeup, including multidimensional eye makeup with gold liner on the inner corners and rose-toned shadow on the lids.

