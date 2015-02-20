10 Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week That You Can Try Now

Now that NYFW is behind us, we can take a moment to kick-back and talk about all our favorite looks from backstage. While some of our favorite looks were a bit wild for every day wear, there is PLENTY of inspiration that you can pretty much pluck straight from the runway. Almost better than the looks themselves, we can’t wait for the new products that will be released in the fall from MAC, NARS, and the like. Check out some of these trends from the Autumn and Winter 15/16 shows that we can’t wait to try now.
Libertine can always be counted on to bring it with the extreme beauty looks. This season is no exception. While definitely on the rebellious side, even if you're not into rocking a hot pink hair part, you've got to respect the showmanship.
Photo:
Getty
Double Cat-Eye Flicks At Anna Sui
Anna Sui's collection was a bit "chic neanderthal" with the models strutting down the runway, some with tribal markings on their face. The tamer of the group sported a soft double-flicked cat-eye. Not a bad look to try. Two are better than one, right?
Photo:
Imaxtree
Braids on Braids at Mara Hoffman
We couldn't get over the hair, the nails, the whole look at Mara Hoffman. Whipped up by Thomas Osborn for TIGI Catwalk, this look incorporated two braided extensions pinned behind each ear and then wrapped over the head in an X. The tails of those extensions were braided into the rest of the hair down the back into two separate braids, discreetly pinned together to look like a double-wide plait.
The nails were done by Zoya and were a fabulous interpretation of a desert sunset of Tatooine—from Mara Hoffman's Star Wars inspired theme for the show's beauty. We think it looks a bit more like glam sand art, but whichever way you want to call it, the nails look DOPE. Better yet, they're so easy to recreate with a little patience—skinny nail art brush not needed.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Lively Lashes at Jill Stuart
We love a good lash look—so why not make them the focus of your look? Jill Sander's models had their lashes fully tarred-up in mascara, making them appear lively and at attention. The few clumps were still neatly combed through so just the tips appeared to be reaching for the sky. Wide-eyed, indeed.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Purple Punk Lips At Nanette Lepore
Again with the extreme mascara! Noticing a pattern here? Paired with vibrant violet lips, Nanette Lepore's models looked so polished punk with their sooty lashes against bare faces and a punch of color on the lips. We will definitely be picking up some vibrant pop colors for our lips this spring.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Vintage Glamour at Marchesa
The faux bobs at Marchesa created by Antonio Corral Calero for Moroccanoil were a flapper's dream. Slightly deconstructed so not every wave is perfect, the modernized version is such a pretty way to wear your hair whether bobbed, lobbed, or faux! Worn with a glossy eye and vampy lips, the look is 10/10 for nighttime class.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Rocker Chic at Rebecca Minkoff
The models at Rebecca Minkoff may not have had the moves like Jagger but they certainly had the hair. The languid, "woke up like this" rocker hair looked so cool, especially with long bangs hanging into sooty underlined eyes. Makes sense, right? If your bangs are in your eyes, might as well just line the part that's visible.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Red lips and nothing else at 3.1 Philip Lim
Okay, so the hair did take SOME prep to look this undone, but matching that with a deep oxblood red lip color (a yet-to-be-released lipstick from NARS called VIP) and nothing else (just model-perfect skin, annoyingly) the look is so on-the-go glamour. You might not have a ton of time to primp but throw on a good red lip and it pulls everything together. It's a classic we're glad to see again this season.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Easy Glamour Waves At Rodarte
Everyone was raving about the Swarovski crystal-lined eyes at Rodarte, but have you seen this hair? It is the embodiment of princess hair meets mermaid hair. It's just like if Cinderella ditched the ball at the last minute in favor of a cool loft party. Have waves, will party.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Blocked Liner at Suno
Please, please, please show us any new way to wear eyeliner and we WILL try it. Maybelline sponsored the makeup for Suno's show and with the simple swipe of their Eye Studio Master Graphic Liquid Marker Eyeliner with the broad side (the tip looks just like a felt-tipped marker), voila—you've automatically got a perfectly geometric shape to adorn your eyes in a very future-chic way.
Photo:
Imaxtree
70s Glam at Karen Walker
The feathered hair at Karen Walker made for a distinctly 70s glam feel—the duo-toned metallic eyes however brought it back to the future. A little throwback here and there makes a look so much more dimensional. And if we're being honest, isn't it due time to bring back such an iconic 'do?
Photo:
Imaxtree