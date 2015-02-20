10 Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week That You Can Try Now

Braids on Braids at Mara Hoffman

We couldn't get over the hair, the nails, the whole look at Mara Hoffman. Whipped up by Thomas Osborn for TIGI Catwalk, this look incorporated two braided extensions pinned behind each ear and then wrapped over the head in an X. The tails of those extensions were braided into the rest of the hair down the back into two separate braids, discreetly pinned together to look like a double-wide plait.

The nails were done by Zoya and were a fabulous interpretation of a desert sunset of Tatooine—from Mara Hoffman's Star Wars inspired theme for the show's beauty. We think it looks a bit more like glam sand art, but whichever way you want to call it, the nails look DOPE. Better yet, they're so easy to recreate with a little patience—skinny nail art brush not needed.