Watch: Over 8,000 Swarovski Crystals Used For The Blonds’ Nails

The nails at The Blonds are always a spectacle and this season’s Fall 2013 designs did not disappoint. For the show this year, CND’s Roxanne Valinoti created 22 different nail designs inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” and “Pyscho” with plenty of Swarovski crystals and embellishments. Some nails were etched with straightjacket designs, others mimicked sparkly dripping blood, and others still had airbrushed movie scenes.

In the above video Roxanne explains the manpower behind the looks (it took 3 straight days to create the nails for the show) as well 8,000 Swarvoski crystals!