Eye Makeup Looks Are Trending at Fashion Week

Graphic & Punky

A handful of shows featured girls with att-it-tude, by which we mean a rebellious and insouciant look demonstrated by, what else, black eyeliner. Every girl has one, so any of these looks are easy to create and re-create—you can go as creative as you wish. That's the beauty of rebellion.

(Clockwise from top left: Adeam, DKNY, Marc By Marc Jacobs, Suno, Cushnie Et Ochs, Rebecca Minkoff)