Eye Makeup Looks Are Trending at Fashion Week

While “dewy” was used to describe nearly every complexion backstage at NYFW, one thing we could count on for a point of interest was the eyes. After all, they are the windows to the soul… of the designers who wanted their models’ gaze to be on point for the runway. Perhaps not in the realm of practicality, New York Fashion Week can generally be trusted as a barometer for the makeup trends to come, whether watered-down or recreated. Here’s a sampling of what you can count on as next fall’s eye-decorating scheme.
Graphic & Punky
A handful of shows featured girls with att-it-tude, by which we mean a rebellious and insouciant look demonstrated by, what else, black eyeliner. Every girl has one, so any of these looks are easy to create and re-create—you can go as creative as you wish. That's the beauty of rebellion.
(Clockwise from top left: Adeam, DKNY, Marc By Marc Jacobs, Suno, Cushnie Et Ochs, Rebecca Minkoff)
3D Effects
We love a good appliqué, especially done well, so a little eye decoration is right up our alley. Would we necessarily glue nail caviar to our faces, à la Ohne Titel? Possibly not, but the Swarovski crystal strip under the Rodarte models' eyes? Or perhaps some dew drops on the lashes at Caroline Herrera? Yes please! While Jill Stuart didn't necessarily put any foreign objects on her models, the gobs of mascara make for a interesting sculpted lash look (sadly one of those things that looks cute on runway models but not so much IRL).
(Clockwise from top left: Jill Stuart, Ohne Titel, Carolina Herrera, Rodarte)
Metallics
Metallics may wax and wane out of favor, but whatever—we always love a good metallic makeup look, these ones being no exception. The silver stripe of liner at Zac Posen is a pretty and tame way to wear the look if you're timid, but Karen Walker's duo-toned bold look is a SMASH that should be experimented with all different colors.
(Clockwise from top left: Zac Posen, Karen Walker, Mara Hoffman, Monique L'Huillier)
The Subtle Smokey Eye
Had you ever wondered how many ways one can create a smokey eye—or wear one for daytime—let these be a guide. From soft peachy apricot washes of color at Thakoon and Herve Leger to the downplayed vamp at Naeem Khan, to a full on sleepy smoke—if nothing else, we've learned from NYFW that you can smoke an eye out with any color or colors of our choosing.
(Clockwise from top left: Herve Leger, Naeem Khan, Charlotte Ronson, Victoria Beckham, Thakoon, Christian Siriano)
