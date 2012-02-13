NYFW Delirium: Funny Moments We’ve Caught Backstage

The glitz and glam of the front row is appealing and all that, but we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but backstage during New York Fashion Week. The hustle and bustle of backstage is infectious and there is nothing like seeing the masters work in person. But while seeing your favorite makeup artists and hairstylists in their element is awe-inspiring the fact is long days and short nights do take there toll – on everyone. We’ve caught some of the most highly esteemed professionals do some quirky things, and it is only the fifth day!

Backstage at Ruffian we caught JamesKaliardos applying a bit of blush to his cheeks at a 6 AM call time. He said he wanted some color, but apparently his team didn’t think it was too attractive – someone told him he looked like Pepto Bismol.

Also at Ruffian, Bumble & Bumble hairstylist Neil Moodie was showing us the finished look for the hair on a dummy – who he fondly referred to as “his girlfriend.” Needless to say, we were a little alarmed.

Paul Hanlon (our exclusive backstage crush) showed up backstage to Altuzarra wearing a denim button down, but had to change because he was a bit too “matchy-matchy” with another crew member. I mean, the guy would look amazing in anything, so we aren’t complaining.

Eugene Souleiman is just so friendly and warm, that even if we weren’t vying for his quotes we would still gravitate towards him. But when we saw theEskimo hat he donned yesterday at DKNY we loved him all the more.