Best of the Week NYFW-Style: Purple Liner & Fishtail Braids

As you all know, fashion week tends to bring out a crowd of people dressed to kill. Whether you’re a celebrity or an editor, you plan your best outfits (paired with the cutest hair and makeup looks) to impress the throngs of photographers.
At New York Fashion Week, we were thoroughly impressed by the celebrities’ beauty looks — not just by their outfits. Camilla Belle (who is always stunning) dared to wear colored liner with the help of ck one, and Hailee Steinfeld hit up numerous fashion shows with a variety of hairstyles.
Flip through the gallery above to see some of our favorite celebrity looks of the week!
Camilla Belle had the most stunning look of the week with purple winged liner and bold brows at Michael Kors.
Photo:
Bajraktari/McMullan/Sipa Press/Bajraktari/McMullan/Sipa Press
Kate Bosworth rocked beachy waves and a pink lip at Cushnie et Ochs' Spring 2013 show.
Photo:
Mader/McMullan/Sipa Press/Mader/McMullan/Sipa Press
At DKNY's Spring 2013 show, Ashley Greene wore her hair in loose waves paired with gold shadow and a nude lip.
Photo:
Justen/McMullan/Sipa Press/Justen/McMullan/Sipa Press
For Marc Jacobs, Hailee Steinfeld rocked a side fishtail braid and coral lip.
Photo:
Hunt/McMullan/Sipa Press/Hunt/McMullan/Sipa Press
Holland Roden pairs a red lip with her red hair for Alice + Olivia's Spring 2013 presentation.
Photo:
Joe Kohen/Sipa USA/Joe Kohen/Sipa USA
Lauren Conrad shows off a top knot and matching red lip to her floral dress at Badgley Mischka.
Photo:
Bajraktari/McMullan/Sipa Press/Bajraktari/McMullan/Sipa Press
Julianne Hough showed off her newly cropped 'do at NAEEM KAHN with a thickly lined eye and pink lips.
Photo:
Celeste/McMullan/Sipa Press/Celeste/McMullan/Sipa Press
Jenna Dewan-Tatum rocked a voluminous ponytail and red lips for NAEEM KAHN.
Photo:
Celeste/McMullan/Sipa Press/Celeste/McMullan/Sipa Press
Stacy Keibler wore a soft side chignon paired with nude glossy lips for Marchesa.
Photo:
Spaulding/McMullan/Sipa Press/Spaulding/McMullan/Sipa Press
India de Beaufort rocks a high pompadour and pink lip for Nanette Lepore.
Photo:
Spaulding/McMullan/Sipa Press/Spaulding/McMullan/Sipa Press