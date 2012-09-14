Best of the Week NYFW-Style: Purple Liner & Fishtail Braids

As you all know, fashion week tends to bring out a crowd of people dressed to kill. Whether you’re a celebrity or an editor, you plan your best outfits (paired with the cutest hair and makeup looks) to impress the throngs of photographers.

At New York Fashion Week, we were thoroughly impressed by the celebrities’ beauty looks — not just by their outfits. Camilla Belle (who is always stunning) dared to wear colored liner with the help of ck one, and Hailee Steinfeld hit up numerous fashion shows with a variety of hairstyles.

Flip through the gallery above to see some of our favorite celebrity looks of the week!