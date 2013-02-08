NYFW Beauty Giveaway: Win Glossybox’s International Style Box

What’s the most exciting part of any birthday? Besides calories not counting and partying until the break of dawn, opening a present specifically picked out for the birthday girl makes us all giddy. The idea of getting to unwrap personalized goodies every month, though, just about puts us over the edge.

Enter Glossybox, the subscription-based service that delivers travel-sized luxury beauty products to your doorstep each month, specifically curated for you. The products are a surprise until you open them, and they’re always a hit. Besides including the most coveted, indulgent beauty products, Glossybox caters to women in over 15 countries, so the products chosen are from all over the world and cater to all kinds of interests. Signing up for Glossybox is as easy as registering on the site, filling out your beauty profile, and enjoying your monthly beauty deliveries.

In honor of New York Fashion Week (and the subsequent fashion month), Glossybox is getting into the jetset mindset with its International Glossybox. Partnering with global companies to bring some international flavor right to you, the February box includes brands like Bvlgari and Nail Rock. Luxury products tailored just for us? Yes, yes, a thousand times yes.

Want to win a Glossybox? Enter for your chance to win an International Style Box by completing the following:

1. Follow @beautyhigh

2. Follow @glossybox_us

3. And then, click here to Tweet!

*Giveaway ends February 15th, winner will be notified by end of day on Friday, February 15th.