NYFW Beauty Giveaway: Prabal Gurung x Sally Hansen Nail Polish

The Prabal Gurung and Sally Hansen collaboration is one of our favorite collabs to catch backstage during fashion week, and after six seasons of working together the brands never cease to amaze. Each fashion week, Prabal Gurung is leading the pack with its new nail polish debuts, from Sally Hansen nail wraps and polish to the famous bloody manicure trend that hit the runway last season.

This fashion week is no different as the designer showed the latest take on nails. For his runway show, Jin Soon Choi created what she called a “Skinny Jeans V” manicure on each of the nails. She used two polishes from the three polish collection created for the Fall 2013 season, a “Loden Green” base color with “Coat of Arms” (a gold) as the detailing color extending from the cuticule in a sharp triangle. The manicure was meant to reflect the modern luxury and glamour of Prabal Gurung. To compliment the 2013 collection, Sally Hansen created the three shades pictured above, available in September 2013 for $7.99 each. The polishes are part of the Complete Salon Manicure product line, a lifesaver for girls on-the-go who don’t have time for the typical four step manicure. Once again, the nail polish duo has us swooning over their newest products.

