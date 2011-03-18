NYC’s Best Beauty Spots From A Gilt City Curator

Even when you live in the same place for years, there are new surprises around every corner. Like that ice cream store that makes new flavors every week? How could you have missed that for so long?
But what we really care about are the best places for manis, facials, massages and all of those other beauty excursions. I mean, when we need to get a wax, we want to know that we’re going somewhere good. Meredith Blacker, Senior Curator for Gilt City New York shared her top five beauty gems with us above. Let us know if you agree with her or if you have some favorite hot spots of your own!
Meredith Blacker is a Senior Curator for Gilt City New York, a subsidiary of Gilt Groupe Inc. This health and fitness junkie loves to work out and cook in her Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan. Meredith joins Gilt City from Gilt Groupe where she worked as an Associate Buyer in the Jewelry division. True to form, her favorite Gilt City sale was with David Barton where she purchased a four-session package and had the best workout of my life with a personal trainer.
Acqua Beauty Bar - 7 East 14th Street
This spot is a complete urban oasis that helps make me feel totally Zen with its Asian inspired aesthetic, crisp & minimalist interior, and holistic approach to beauty. My favorite service at Acqua Beauty Bar is their waxing therapy. They use this aluzene turquoise wax called Pearl Wax for sensitive areas (aka: bikini!) that contains chamomile and jojoba which honestly makes the whole process virtually painless. To top it off they use a papaya extract enzyme post-wax to help prevent ingrowns and re-growth.
TenOverTen 112 Reade Street, Second Floor
TenOverTen is an incredible nail salon that truly feels like youre being pampered in a super chic, cozy New York City apartment. They have incredibly comfortable seating (which is a total luxury after a long day running around town!) and iPad connections at their drying stations so you can zone out to your favorite tunes while your nails get ready for their debut. I love that theyre open late and that they offer a full cocktail menu perfect for getting together with your girlfriends for a night of beauty and bonding.
Phyto Universe 715 Lexington Avenue
If you really want to get up close and personal with your hair follicles, I suggest heading over to Phyto Universe for their hair and scalp analysis. Their style experts use the Phyto hair scope to magnify your hair and scalp by 200x and then focus in on a plan to get your locks in tip top shape! After they figure out a plan you get to relax in one of their state of the art treatment cabins while you get pampered with a treatment created specifically for you. My hair has never felt so healthy and happy!
Tracie Martyn - 101 5th Avenue, 11th Floor
Tracie Martyn (skincare guru to stars like Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt and model Lara Stone) recently opened up a new skincare mecca (read: penthouse!) in the Flatiron district to bring her magic a bit more uptown. Currently Im obsessed with her signature Resculpting Facial which uses her specially designed beauty machine, The Resculptor, to transform your skin from drab to fab. I walked out of her atelier with my skin feeling refreshed and renewed ready for my pampered face to face the world.
Soho Sanctuary 119 Mercer, 3rd Floor
Soho Sanctuary is an amazing fitness, spa and beauty haven that is just for the ladies, making it a great place to meet up with friends for some good old R & R
or one amazing fitness training session! Personal Power is Soho Sanctuarys one on one class that works you out with a capital W. The workout is custom tailored to enhance and energize the female form by focusing on free weights, resistance bands and innovative yoga techniques. After your intense workout you can rest up with a fabulous massage or body treatment. Its truly a one stop indulgent shop!