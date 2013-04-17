Nyakio: Natural, Multi-Cultural Skin Care For All Ages, Skin Types and Backgrounds

When you’re a first generation American who grew up with a heavy influence from your grandmother’s farming and your grandfather creating medicine in Africa, it’s hard to not want to share the natural beauty secrets you grew up with. For Nyakio Kamoche Grieco, teaching others about her family’s heritage and filling a void for beauty products with the sophistication of the African culture was more than important, it was necessary. Over a decade ago, the woman whose grandfather could cure any ailment with an herb and whose grandmother could use coffee beans and sugar cane to exfoliate her skin after a day on the farm decided to create a line of skin care products that incorporated the vital ingredients needed for healthy skin.

It was of the utmost importance to Nyakio to make a line that genuinely and naturally treated skin well, and for the line to work on skin of all ages, types and backgrounds. After countless trials and tests, Nyakio is debuting her first skin care collection to the world this May. The Kenyan Coffee Collection, featuring Kenyan Coffee Body Scrub and Kenyan Coffee Face Polish launches May 14 on HSN, along with the Hydrating Face Oil with Kola Nut from the Hydrating Kola Nut Collection. The entire Hydrating Kola Nut Collection will launch in August 2013. We’ve been testing the products over the past week and trust us when we tell you that you haven’t experienced a body scrub until you’ve tried the Kenyan Coffee Body Scrub (and it’s arriving just in time for the smooth legs summer requires). With ingredients like mongongo nut oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, grape seed oil and avocado oil, you’re literally feeding your skin exactly what nature intended.

Besides just being a skin care line that your arms, legs and face will thank you for, we love it because it’s formulated for all skin types regardless of age, background or sensitivities. The products are natural and gentle enough for every day use, and they won’t leave your skin feeling too dry or greasy. Nyakio skin care gives you what we like to call the “Goldilocks Effect” – skin that’s just right. Above are the products in the Kenyan Coffee Collection, available exclusively on HSN.com in May and Nyakio.com in June. Take a peek at the line above before you make the skin care switch your skin’s been begging for.