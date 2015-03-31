Happening: Nutrition Facts Will Now Be Listed on Booze Bottles

Photo: Diageo

They say ignorance is bliss, a phrase that’s ringing particularly true right now: Very soon, your favorite types of alcohol will come with a nutritional label.

Diageo, the world’s biggest alcohol manufacturer, announced it will provide nutrition facts detailing the exact amount of alcohol, carbs, fat, and calories per serving on bottles of spirits, wine, and beer.

Diageo’s portfolio likely includes a few of your favorites, all of which will get the label treatment: Smirnoff, Caption Morgan, Ketel One, Johnnie Walker, Bailey’s, Tanqueray, Blossom Hill, Chalone, Guinness, Harp Lager, Red Stripe, and more.

Although the company’s been trying to get nutritional information on their products for years, officials at the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau only just agreed to let them officially list it on every bottle. The new labels won’t appear right away, so in the meantime head to Diageo’s website to find out just what’s going into every glass.