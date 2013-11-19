What You Should Know About Nutricosmetics

Beauty companies are now increasingly making supplements — commonly known as nutricosmetics — to help you get glowing from the inside out. But do they actually work?

We got the lowdown from beauty nutritionist Paula Simpson, an expert on nutricosmetics, so we could better understand what nutricosmetics really are, what they do, and which ones might be most effective.

What They Are

Nutricosmetics are the intersection between nutrition, nutraceuticals, and personal care, Simpson says. They provide concentrated natural health formulas targeted to support the overall health and appearance of your skin, hair, and nails by nourishing the body to bring natural beauty out from within. The mantra of, “if you feel well, you’ll look well” is really at the heart of the nutricosmetics industry.

MORE: The Best Spices For Detoxing During the Holidays

Why They’re Getting Popular

While nutricosmetics have been around in the Asian and European markets for a while now, American women are now getting in on the idea of having a “360 degree” approach to skincare and beauty. We’re increasing looking at our diets and what we put into our bodies as a way to monitoring what we look like on the outside.

Simpson says that the market is also becoming more sophisticated in manufacturing technologies, offering more convenient products that women can easily adapt into their busy lifestyles — like smaller pills, convenient packs, and so on. The “beauty beverages” are a big part of this movement.

Why You Might Want To Try Them

While eating a balanced diet and having a healthy lifestyle will keep you healthy inside and out, nutricosmetics can, Simpson says, “bridge the gap between nutritional deficiencies in the diet or provide the nutrients required to maintain a healthy rate of skin renewal and protect skin from environmental stressors that cause premature aging.” As we get older, she explains, our natural skin defenses becomes slower, as does our ability to renew healthy skin cells.

MORE: 7 Foods That Clear Your Complexion

What to Look Out For When Choosing One

Always do your homework when you’re looking to try any new product, Simpson advises. Reputable companies follow stringent manufacturing guidelines to ensure they bring the highest in quality and safety to the market, so choose a brand you trust. She says that, as far as ingredients go, you want to look for ones that have been the most extensively researched as oral nutrients for skin health. Among these are: green tea (EGCG,) resveratrol, maritime pine bark extract, grapeseed extract, milk thistle, fern extract, alpha lipoic acid, probiotics, omega 3 essential fatty acids, lycopene, astaxanthin, zeaxanthin, vitamins C and E, and marine hydrolyzed collagen.

What to Expect When You Use Them

Unlike a topical cream or treatment, nutricosmetics are taken orally and work from the inside to promote healthy skin from within, Simpson says. Meaning that, you’re going to have to be a little patient as far as seeing the results. Skin cells generally renew every three to five weeks (and this slows down with age,) so typical changes in skin appearance occur after four to eight weeks of use.

Image via Istock