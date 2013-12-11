Secret Beauty Ingredient: Nutmeg

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.

Nutmeg is one of our favorite spices to add to our holiday recipes, but it turns out that the delicious ingredient can actually do wonders for your skin, too. Besides being a fantastic ingredient for DIY face masks to give you smoother, brighter skin, it can also help to clear up acne and any red spots on your face by evening out skin tone and getting rid of bacteria. Plus, if that’s not enough of a reason to start using it, nutmeg can also help you sleep better at night, and we’re always okay with more beauty sleep!

To start getting your share of the benefits of nutmeg, we’ve put together our favorite beauty products containing the ingredient. Take a look at our favorites above, then tell us how you use nutmeg in the comments below!

