Secret Beauty Ingredient: Nutmeg

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.
Nutmeg is one of our favorite spices to add to our holiday recipes, but it turns out that the delicious ingredient can actually do wonders for your skin, too. Besides being a fantastic ingredient for DIY face masks to give you smoother, brighter skin, it can also help to clear up acne and any red spots on your face by evening out skin tone and getting rid of bacteria. Plus, if that’s not enough of a reason to start using it, nutmeg can also help you sleep better at night, and we’re always okay with more beauty sleep!
To start getting your share of the benefits of nutmeg, we’ve put together our favorite beauty products containing the ingredient. Take a look at our favorites above, then tell us how you use nutmeg in the comments below!
What better time than winter to add a little nutmeg into your beauty routine?
A fragrance full of youth, free spirit and, you guessed it, nutmeg, Dior's Addict will instantly give you a confidence boost with every spritz.
Dior Addict, $82, Sephora.com
A heavy duty mix of nutmeg and shea butter, this body moisturizer will keep your skin the softest it's ever been.
Badger Nutmeg & Shea Every Day Moisturizer, $15.69, Amazon.com
Add a drop of this nutmeg essential oil into your regular body lotion or massage oil for an unforgettable spicy aroma.
Eden's Garden 100% Natural Nutmeg Oil, $5.95, Amazon.com
Help even out your skin tone, treat and prevent blemishes with this cream from Jovees, infused with nutmeg for natural results.
Jovees Anti-Blemish Pigmentation Cream, $13.95
A body creme with the scent of Jo Malone's first fragrance, use this all over your body in the winter to get a dose of moisture with essential oils and nourishing ingredients.
Jo Malone Nutmeg & Ginger Body Creme, $75, Jomalone.com
A delicious, spice-filled body scrub that's got a healthy dose of nutmeg, this will leave your skin feeling smooth for days on end.
Sothy's Cinnamon and Ginger Body Scrub, $45, Drlindirect.com
Give your shower a bit of nutmeg when you use this body wash that smells as amazing as it feels.
I Love New York by Bond No. 9 Body Wash, $50, Sephora.com
Fill your home with the decadent scent of nutmeg and spice, perfect for those of you who never bake but would love your kitchen to smell like you do.
Bath & Body Works Nutmeg & Spice Candle, $10, Bathandbodyworks.com