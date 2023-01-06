The Home Facelift Tool Jennifer Aniston Swears By Just Became More Powerful Than Ever

Your favorite NuFace just got a major upgrade. Those looking for a lifted, snatched jawline, smooth under-eye area and contoured cheeks have a new device to try. The NuFace Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System is an upgraded version of the original Trinity (which celebs such as Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid use), with even more power and an app to ensure you’re using it to its best ability. In fact, the new Trinity+ has 25 percent more thanks to a new “boost” button.

NuFace is FDA-cleared to target your skin and muscles, help blur fine lines and wrinkles and give your face a more lifted, contoured look over time. The Trinity+ has interchangeable microcurrent and LED Red Light attachments so you’re getting multiple treatments in one. The included Facial Trainer Attachment stimulates the larger areas of the face and neck, including those lines that are often called “tech neck.”

Add the Effective Lip & Eye Attachment to get the most precise microcurrent for the nasolabial folds and those “11s” in between brows. The Wrinkle Reducer Attachment is larger to fit the curves of the face and reduce overall wrinkles and boost circulation.

It takes time to see results, which is why NuFace users sculpt their face every single day. It only takes a few minutes. Here’s how I use it: First, I wash my face with an oil-free cleanser. Then I apply a face serum or “activator,” like the Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator, which comes in this value set. I apply it with the included brush area by area as I treat my face. When done, I apply eye cream, moisturizer (like Firming + Brightening Silk Creme Activator included here!) and SPF.

You’re not going to see drastic changes right away. This isn’t plastic surgery. But it really works if you keep it up. The treatment also feels really, really nice. It’s like a much-needed spa day at home, a few minutes to yourself morning and night. You’ll start to notice an overall more lifted look and smoothed lines, especially on the neck and chin area. And be sure to use the complementary app to track your changes with selfies and get professional step-by-step tutorials tailored just for you.