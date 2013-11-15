How It Works: NuFace Trinity Collagen Booster

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.



Everyone loves to treat themselves to a good facial, but not everyone has the time or money to get them as often as they would like. Not to mention the post-facial products we splurge on to keep that glow going. So, when NuFace’s Trinity Collagen Booster entered our lives, we jumped for joy because that meant our skin didn’t have to suffer just because facials took a leave of absence. Essentially the price of two or three really great facials, this at-home facial system provides professional results, leaving your skin firmer and smoother, and the best part is, you can use it time and time again.

Product Perks:

The device stimulates collagen formation and is clinically proven to improve skin’s firmness and tone, as well as reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Is gentle and safe enough to use around the eye area, making it great for reducing those pesky eye wrinkles.

It’s easy to use and comes with a charger, so restoring your skin’s natural glow and elasticity is a simple step you can add to your skin care regimen everyday.

Because it is on the pricier side, the product does include a one-year warranty.

How it Works:

Start by washing your face with an oil-free cleanser.

Apply the NuFace Gel Primer before using the NuFace device to ensure optimal results.

In an upward motion, gently glide the device along the contours of the face. Each stroke should last for about 5 seconds and you should repeat this process 3 times.

Remove the primer with a warm, damp cloth and then go on applying your favorite serum or moisturizer.

To allow for the best results, use the device at least 5 days a week for the first 90 days of use. After that, drop down the usage to two or three times a week.

Where to Buy: NuFace Trinity Collagen Booster Bundle, $349, sephora.com