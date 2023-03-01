This NuFace Device Smoothes Lines & Wrinkles in Under 3 Minutes — Get It for Under $100 Today Only

Scroll To See More Images

I have this theory that by the time younger Millennials and Gen-Zers actually turn 50, we’ll all look like a JLo 50 and not a Golden Girls 50. It’s not a far-fetched guess, considering all of the technology that’s dropped in our lifetime and the availability and accessibility of different skincare products and devices. As someone who works in the beauty space, I’m always learning about, trying out, and testing new products, and one that stands out among all the others is definitely the NuFace series of devices. NuFace uses microcurrent technology to tighten the face muscles from below the skin’s surface

So what is microcurrent technology? “Microcurrent is a low-level current that mimics the body’s natural ionic flow and has been clinically tested to safely and effectively address a variety of skin concerns,” says the brand. It essentially helps “re-educate” the muscles to improve tone wherever you apply the device.

The NuFace device we’re talking about today is The Fix line-smoothing device that directly targets fine lines around the mouth, eye and forehead area. Because it’s smaller, it can get to work in those delicate areas that you often forget to give a little TLC to when it comes to your skincare routine.

This line smoothing device is on sale for today only and it’s seriously at the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. Plus, in this kit you’ll get everything you need to get started with your new beauty savior. You’ll get the device itself, the charger, and a 1-ounce container of The Fix serum that pairs with the device.

The serum itself is worth a hefty price tag on its own, so the fact that it comes with the device for free is seriously a bonus. It’s formulated with a powerful blend of hyaluronic acid and moisturize to help hydrate and plump the skin as soon as you apply it.

Plus, it’s made with vitamin E that helps fight against environmental stressors you encounter in your daily life like UV pollution, smog, etc. And it even has a peptide complex that helps improve the appearance of wrinkles even if you just wear it on your skin without using the device. When this serum and the device come together, the skincare results can be seen almost instantly. Trust me, I know. I’m a huge fan of the NuFace and even though consistency is key, I still notice a difference immediately after one use.

One reviewer agreed with me about the whole immediate results thing. “Results are immediate and amazing,” they wrote. “I have been using this once a day for about a month. Overall improvements on lines everywhere but the results around the eyes are truly amazing. I feel 10 years younger AND my eyeshadow and liner go on smooth because of the uplift and smoothing.”

Pick up this device today for $99 and act fast because this sale will be over by the end of day on March 1, 2023. And if you’re a new customer at QVC you can enter code SURPRISE at checkout to save $10 on your order. That means you pay just $89.