The Cult-Favorite NuFace Skin Tightening Device Is Nearly $80 Off RN

There are some beauty products that surprise you with results overnight and others that take some time to show a major change. But if you stick with it, it’s worth it. The latter includes vitamin C, retinol and many skincare devices. The NuFACE Facial Toning Devices have a cult following for a good reason. They help lift and sculpt the face over time and with patience, show some major results. Luckily, there’s a NuFACE sale to get in on now that will get you started now.

Not only is the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device included in the sale, but the bundle also comes with five Prep-N-Glow Cloths to remove makeup and impurities and gently exfoliate, as well as two Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primers. This gel is the first step in your treatment, though you can also use a similar serum already in your beauty arsenal. This bundle just makes it easier.

So, how does NuFACE work? The FDA-cleared mini facial toning device uses microcurrent technology to gently stimulate the face. You just need five minutes a day to glide the device over your jowls, jawline, cheeks, eyebrows and forehead. You’ll see smoother skin and a lift right away but results become more permanent over time.

Here’s why you need to pick it up from this sale. If bought separately, this bundle would retail for $233. The QVC price is $200 and it’s on sale for 22 percent off of that price. This doesn’t happen all the time. There are three colors to choose from—just for fun. It makes a great gift, too. Mother’s Day isn’t too far away.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

