NuFace Just ‘Supercharged’ Its Cult-Fave Facial Lifting Device for Even More Power

You’ve heard us tell you all about NuFace, the FDA-cleared facial toning device. We’re big fans over here. Each of the brand’s devices gives your face a tighter, more lifted look as long as you stay consistent with it at home. And now, NuFace just enhanced its results with all-new skincare meant to be used with the device of your choosing. To wit, the MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine is the same NuFace MINI+ you know and love but it comes with this new skincare to take the guesswork out of what products to use. And did we mention it comes in a cute new blue color?

NuFace sets always have the best value, costing often more than $100 less than if you bought each item separately. The MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine includes the travel-friendly MINI+ in the exclusive color and the new Supercharged IonPlex Mist formulated with glacial water and ions for even better microcurrent results and increased hydration. There’s also the Aqua Gel Activator to lock in the moisture and the Clean Sweep Brush for mess-free application, plus the exclusive Jelly Skincare Bag for storage.

The kit has a $319 value but only retails for $245. Plus, when you spend $245, you get a free full-size Super Vita-C Booster Serum (a $65 value).

Now, if you already have the MINI+, you can grab the new Supercharged IonPlex Mist ($45 at NuFace) on its own. Use it to make your face-lifting and wrinkle-reducing results even better, but also throughout the day for a hit of moisture. It contains niacinamide and ceramides to hydrate and plump skin.

If you’re looking for an even stronger microcurrent and quicker result, the TRINITY+ Supercharged Skincare Routine features the new skincare and the TRINITY+ with the Boost Button. That means 25 more microcurrent on areas you need extra tone, lift, and contour. The set has a value of $509 but retails for $395 (plus you still get that free full-size Super Vita-C Booster Serum.)

NuFace kits sell out quickly (the TRINITY+ and Wrinkle Reducer Attachment and TRINITY+ Complete Set are both out of stock!) so grab one while you can.