Jennifer Aniston & Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Face Sculptor Brand Just Launched a Brand-New Device & It’s Selling Fast

There’s a reason why celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Miranda Kerr never seem to age, and why Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have such sharp cheekbones and jawlines. All of these beautiful women turn to NuFace’s face sculpting devices to achieve a tighter, more lifted look. Sure, gua shas, facial rollers and those little ice globes can do the trick, but NuFace’s devices are much stronger and yield amazing results.

Known for its Trinity and Mini face tools, the brand just launched an upgraded version of its predecessors, the Mini+, a tiny, smart-technology microcurrent device that contours and tones your face.

First let us explain microcurrent technology, because while it sounds like some daunting term from high school science class, it’s actually quite simple. “Microcurrent is a low-level current that mimics the body’s natural ionic flow and has been clinically tested to safely and effectively address a variety of skin concerns,” per the brand. Such concerns include lymphatic drainage, product penetration, recovery of damaged tissue, retraining of facial muscles, fine lines and wrinkles, circulation and skin elasticity.

Microcurrent has been around in the medical space since the 1970s, according to the brand, and is more commonly found in spas and medical offices rather than in homes. That’s why NuFace’s devices are so groundbreaking and convenient.

The Mini+ is unique in that it features app-exclusive NuFace 3-Depth Technology that customizes to treat your personal skin and muscles. It instantly smooths visible signs of aging and over time, you’ll notice your face looking tighter and more lifted.

The brand recently held a limited 24-hour release and the Mini+ sold out in just 50 minutes. If this is any indication of how popular the device is about to be, shop yours right away for $245 at NuFace. Two of the three colorways are already out of stock, so act fast!

Besides the Mini+ device, the set also includes the Aqua Gel Activator, the Silk Crème Activator, the Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, a power adapter and a user manual. You shouldn’t have any trouble getting started because NuFace’s app provides tutorials created by professionals, a selfie tracker so you can see your own progress and reminders so you don’t accidentally skip a day.

For cheekbones as high as Bella’s and an ageless complexion like Jen An’s, the brand suggests you massage your face with the Mini+ for at least five minutes a day, five times a week. Once you’re past the first 60 days of use on that schedule, you can go down to two to three times a week.

Customize your massage sesh by switching between the three intensity levels (the LED indicator lights show which one you’re on). The skin-tightening mode reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while the instant-lift mode tones, lifts and contours. If your complexion is craving something more, try the pro-toning mode for deep toning.

No matter which setting you use, your face is sure to look like it was contoured by the gods. If all of Hollywood uses these microcurrent devices to keep their skin healthy and youthful-looking, there’s no reason it can’t work for you, too. So, set down your jade gua sha and get started with the Mini+ for both instant and long-term results.

If you already purchased the Mini+ and would like more options, check out Dermstore’s anniversary sale. It includes tons of NuFace products for 25 percent off with the code CHEERS. Snag the Trinity, Mini and other skincare products from the brand before the sale ends on August 17.