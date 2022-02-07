Here’s How to Save Over $100 on a NuFace Device That Shoppers Say Gives Their Skin a ‘Lifting Effect’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If jade rollers and rose quartz gua shas aren’t hitting the spot, it might be time for you to level up. This doesn’t mean you have to toss aside your current face-sculpting tools for good—it just means there’s something even stronger and more hi-tech that could give you amazing results. And with spring on the horizon, you’re going to want to refresh your skincare drawer.

You’ve probably seen NuFACE’s odd-looking microcurrent face device and wondered what the heck it even does. Well, now’s your time to take notes and then try the tool for yourself. The brand just launched two limited-edition kits for spring. They both include NuFACE’s iconic anti-aging devices, but one has accompanying miniature-sized products and the other has full-sized products. The best part? They’re already on sale.

Along with the game-changing tool itself, you get the Super Peptide Booster, the Silk Crème Activator, the Clean Sweep Application Brush and a bag to hold all of these items. All in all, these sets are valued at up to $500, but you can get them for more than $100 less.

From today through February 28, get your hands on these limited-edition spring gift sets. Since NuFACE’s products require quite a bit of saving, you’re definitely going to want to use these discounts to your advantage. And for anyone who’s still looking for a solid Valentine’s Day gift, this is your cue!!

If you’re wondering what a microcurrent is, you’re not alone. Per the brand, it’s a “low-level current that mimics the body’s natural ionic flow and has been clinically tested to safely and effectively address a variety of skin concerns.” There aren’t any needles or pricks involved, so it doesn’t hurt at all. In fact, it’s actually quite calming.

For more internal results, microcurrent tools like the NuFACE promotes recovery of damaged tissue, helps with lymphatic drainage and boosts product efficacy. Externally, it’ll assist with contouring your face and neck, firming and tightening your skin and, best of all, it’ll minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Microcurrent really works your face and goes super deep, deeper than any topical product. It sends soft, gentle waves that move past your multiple layers of skin to reach your facial muscles. This re-educating of the muscles helps you see both instant and cumulative results.

“I love my NuFACE! My skin texture is better and I can see the lifting effect after using it,” wrote a shopper who raved over the facial toning device.

For lasting results, use the device for five minutes a day, five days a week. Plus, each time you use these products together, your skin can stay hydrated for up to 48 hours, according to the brand.

“The glow that this leaves my skin with is unreal,” wrote one reviewer who loves the Firming and Brightening Silk Crème. “I use this for the treatment and then I don’t need to use a moisturizer afterwards. This gives my skin everything it needs.”

All we’re saying is that you might want to pounce on these deals ASAP. Saving hundreds of dollars on luxury skincare products doesn’t happen every single day, so check out your cart and say goodbye to dull, visibly aging skin for good.