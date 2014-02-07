How It Works: Nuface Eye and Lip Enhancer

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

Anti-aging goes far beyond creams and serums. There are new innovations that are here to help you say goodbye to fine lines and wrinkles, but let’s face it, we’ve never come across one like this. The NUFACE Eye and Lip Enhancer is a tool that you can use at home to help eliminate all the pesky signs of aging that you don’t like. The process is quick, easy, and painless, so you can say goodbye to all your potions, lotions, and needles.

Product Perks

It’s a quicker and more convenient alternative to visiting the doctor.

It targets particular problem areas in your skin, like around the eyes and lips.

How it Works

Prep your face with the NUFACE Primer, applying it to the problem areas on your face, and place the two wands on the areas you wish to target. Focus the wands on these areas for about five seconds. Repeat this for about three to four times and, when satisfied, wipe the remaining primer off of your face with a cloth. Your eyes and lips will feel good as new!

