The One Thing: NUDESTIX Lip + Cheek Pencil

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

We’re here to put the word out about a new player in the cosmetics world, who very well might just steal the show. NUDESTIX, “a streamlined makeup collection designed to provide quick and easy, nude looks that work for all faces and can be applied in all places,” is launching exclusively at Space NK this summer. When we got our hands on some of their new goodies, which are so conveniently all in crayon-form, you better believe we couldn’t wait to play. Immediately their lip + cheek pencil (a lip-liner, lip-color, and cheek-cream all-in-one) stood out to us, because who doesn’t go crazy over some lipstick and blush? After trying it in the shade Whisper, a perfect pinky-nude, we’re nearly rushing out the door to snag the other 7 shades before word gets out about just how amazing this product is.

What Makes It Different:

It’s versatile! Who doesn’t love a three-in-one, multi use product?

The color pay-off is amazing; what you see in the pencil, is what you see on your lips and cheeks.

It’s super creamy and blendable, providing an effortless application as it glides on with ease.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Isn’t it every girl’s dream to look her best while putting minimal effort into actually doing so? This product does just that, as its quality is high enough to work its own magic. One swipe and you’re good to go – there’s nothing sheer to see here.

Where to buy: NUDESTIX Lip + Cheek Pencil, $24, us.spacenk.com