Nailing The Nude Nail

Rarely in my current incarnation as a full-time beauty editor do I return to my former lexicon of dry, sassless corporate jargon which lay dormant since my financial copyediting days. That said, I hereby declare nude nails a paradigm shift of epic proportions. Nude nail polish, in both sheer and opaque incarnations, has ousted light pink from its reign of ubiquity. Gone are the days of Mademoiselle and Sugar Daddy. Enter a new era of flesh-tone talon trimmings, designed to elongate your nails and add a ladylike vibe. Here are our polish picks for major mannequin manis.

CND Nail Polish in Putty ($9, goindulge.com)

This is my own exact skin tone match. Perfect for those who veer into copy-paper white complexion territory in the winter. I love its yellow-beige hue and its ability to last nearly a week without a chip.

Chanel Nail Vernis in Inattendu ($23, chanel.com)

Chanel’s answer to the mannequin mani question paints a dusty nude/pink hybrid picture. It’s a slightly sheer, creamy hue.

MAC Nail Lacquer in Blissed Out ($12, maccosmetics.com)

This apricot-hued gem is from the brand’s latest Warm & Cozy collection. It is a slight pink-toned beige that works best when applied in three coats.

Lippmann Collection in I’m Not Innocent ($16, deborahlippman.com)

This sweet, kittenish peach shade evokes the subversively sexy essence of skin. Perfect for pairing with your anxiously-anticipating-spring shorter hemlines and lighter fabrics.