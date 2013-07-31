We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.
As much as we love nail art, sometimes, there’s just not enough time. We’re constantly running around and while we love a good half moon manicure or some panda nail art, our manicure sometimes takes a back seat to our busy lives. But, just because we’re busy doesn’t mean our nails can go naked.
When you’re in a rush or you’re heading to an event that calls for a modest, minimal manicure, nude nail polish is your best friends. It’s gives a clean finish and doesn’t chips nearly as quickly as that bright blue lacquer you constantly go to. To help guide you towards a nude nail polish that’s high quality and will match your skin tone, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best nude nail polishes above.
For an almost sheer nude that can be used for French manicures, try Zoya's Corrine.
Zoya Nail Polish in Corrine, $8, Zoya
RGB's mixture of cream and pink milky polish comes together for an opaque, five free lacquer.
RGB Nail Polish in Doll, $18, RGBCosmetics.com
For a hint of ballet pink in your nude nail polish, opt for this classic from OPI.
OPI Nail Polish in Mimosas For Mr. and Mrs., $5.90, Amazon.com
This nude polish from Essie works at any time of year and practically every skin tone.
Essie Nail Polish in Brooch the Subject, $8, Zappos.com
A medium beige lac quer with a hint of shimmer, we love this nude for a chic take on the nail polish trend.
Butter London Nail Lacquer in Yummy Mummy, $15, ButterLondon.com
A true nude beige, Deborah Lippmann's polish gives full coverage and shine.
Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Naked, $17, LordandTaylor.com
For a quick nude manicure that will last, go for the Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure option. It's got base and top coat built in, so you'll spend less time painting and drying and more time enjoying your manicure.
Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Mudslide, $10.45, Soap.com
For high gloss and a gorgeous deep nude, paint on some Covergirl Outlast in Forever Fawn.
CoverGirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Polish in Forever Fawn, $3.91, Drugstore.com
A deep tan and a more textured look, this nude option from Revlon is perfect for summer.
Revlon Nail Enamel in Grey Suede, $3.99, Drugstore.com
A rose-beige that lasts longer than most polishes, Jin Soon's Nostalgia is a great go to nude nail polish.
JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Nostalgia, $18, Sephora