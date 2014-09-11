Beauty Buzz: The Best Nude Nails for Fall, Kendall’s Nude Shoot, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Find the best nude nail polishes for fall, since we all know that nude is actually the “new black.” [Makeup.com]

2. We’ve got another runway copycat (they’re happening awfully fast this season) with Rita Ora opting for the Marc by Marc Jacobs bun-hawk. [Glamour]

3. 20 easy tips and tricks to easily amp up your sex appeal in no time at all. [Daily Makeover]

4. Kendall Jenner strips down in her latest photo shoot, because every model needs to get topless at some point, right? [StyleCaster]

5. How to really master the matte makeup look, in no time at all. [Byrdie]