Beauty Buzz: The Best Nude Nails for Fall, Kendall’s Nude Shoot, More

Rachel Adler
by
Kendall Jenner DVF

Image Courtesy Essie

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Find the best nude nail polishes for fall, since we all know that nude is actually the “new black.” [Makeup.com]

2. We’ve got another runway copycat (they’re happening awfully fast this season) with Rita Ora opting for the Marc by Marc Jacobs bun-hawk. [Glamour]

3. 20 easy tips and tricks to easily amp up your sex appeal in no time at all. [Daily Makeover]

4. Kendall Jenner strips down in her latest photo shoot, because every model needs to get topless at some point, right? [StyleCaster]

5. How to really master the matte makeup look, in no time at all. [Byrdie]

