40 Low-Key Creative Nude Manicure Ideas to Try This Fall

No matter your style, there’s no overlooking a manicure style that’s timeless, classic and essentially matches everything, otherwise known as the nude manicure. Skin-tone-colored polishes come in an array of shades (just like our skin!), finishes and consistencies to make sure there is truly something for everyone.

Now keep this in mind: Just because it matches your skin doesn’t mean it’s going to make your digits look boring or basic. Surprisingly, nude manicures are actually the complete opposite. They give you or your nail technician the perfect blank canvas to create straight-up magic on.

From intricate lines and patterns made with opposing colors to ombre glitter trickling down the nail, there are endless possibilities when it comes to spicing up your typical nude mani. Click through the slideshow ahead for loads of inspo.