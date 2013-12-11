Instagram Insta-Glam: Nude Lipstick

We’ll be the first to admit we love our bold lipsticks. Wine, red, fuchsia and just about every other bright color can’t get on our lips fast enough. But, every now and then, you just need to break out the nude lipstick and smokey eye combination. It’s subtle, it’s stunning on everyone and it works for just about every occasion, which makes it a go-to look around the holidays.
We took to Instagram to find some real life inspiration for our own nude lipstick looks, and there was plenty to choose from. Take a look at our favorite nude lipstick looks above, then tell us how you wear nude lipstick in the comments below!
Pair a smokey eye with nude lips for a modern glam look!
@Goldilocks went for a cat eye and nude lip combination, and the overall look is angelic and chic.
@Hypokritecosmetics put together bold brows, luxe lashes and grey hair, finishing the entire look with the perfect nude lip.
We kind of wish @Luminstas could do our makeup. Look at that perfect smokey eye and subtle lipstick!
@Makeupsonya's look is simple, elegant and ideal for just about every occasion.
Nothing goes better with longer than life lashes than a glossy, nude lipstick, like this look on @Beckahmellberg.
Take a play out of @Makyajmaizemem's book and put a dab of highlighter in the corner of your eyes, square off your brows and dab on just a bit of nude lipstick.
@Rocan's high, voluminous ponytail and smokey eye are the perfect compliments to her flesh-toned lip color.