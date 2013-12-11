Instagram Insta-Glam: Nude Lipstick

We’ll be the first to admit we love our bold lipsticks. Wine, red, fuchsia and just about every other bright color can’t get on our lips fast enough. But, every now and then, you just need to break out the nude lipstick and smokey eye combination. It’s subtle, it’s stunning on everyone and it works for just about every occasion, which makes it a go-to look around the holidays.

We took to Instagram to find some real life inspiration for our own nude lipstick looks, and there was plenty to choose from. Take a look at our favorite nude lipstick looks above, then tell us how you wear nude lipstick in the comments below!

