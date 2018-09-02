StyleCaster
Share

The Best ‘Nude’ or Neutral-Toned Lipstick for Your Skin Tone

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best ‘Nude’ or Neutral-Toned Lipstick for Your Skin Tone

by
The Best ‘Nude’ or Neutral-Toned Lipstick for Your Skin Tone
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

’Tis the season for two lipstick trends that always take center stage come fall: vampy and nude. The former is less about complementing your skin tone and more about evoking the mood or feel of the season, whereas a neutral lip looks best when it closely matches your skin tone. According to Mally Roncal, seasoned makeup artist and founder of Mally Beauty, the best way to do this is by pulling down your bottom lip and selecting a shade that most closely matches the inside. “That color tends to be a little darker than your natural lip color and looks very flattering,” she says.

Your skin’s undertones also play a role in determining the most flattering shade for your face. There are many ways you can go about doing this, but the easiest would be to check the color of your veins on your forearm. If they look blue, you’ve got cooler undertones, and if they appear more green, consider yourself warm.

MORE: The Vampy Lipstick Shades You’ll Be Pining to Wear This Fall

Generally speaking, Roncal recommends the following guidelines:

For fair skin: “You want to stray from nude shades that have warmer undertones, like reds and oranges. Instead, opt for a nude that has cooler undertones, such as blues and purples.”

For fair skin that’s tan: You should stick with the cooler undertones, like fair skin, but opt for a darker hue, such as a gorgois beige.

For tan or brown skin: “Tan skin tends to have warmer undertones, so you should stick with warmer undertones when selecting your perfois nude. A beautiful chestnut lip color works great with this skin tone. I would recommend staying away from creamy vanilla shades.”

For dark skin: “Opt for a shade that has a red undertone, like a gorgois cocoa or cappuccino, and nix the beige nudes.”

Ahead is a slew of options that fall under each of these categories.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | bareMinerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipstick in Friendship
bareMinerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipstick in Friendship

$19 at bareMinerals

Photo: bareMinerals
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Meringue
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Meringue

$26 at Sephora

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Super Cindy
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Super Cindy

$34 at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Shawty
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Shawty

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Flower Beauty Hydrasilk Ultimate Lip Butter in Naked Petal
Flower Beauty Hydrasilk Ultimate Lip Butter in Naked Petal

$9 at Flower Beauty

Photo: Flower Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Flesh Fleshy Lips Sheer Lipstick in Slick
Flesh Fleshy Lips Sheer Lipstick in Slick

$18 at Flesh Beauty

Photo: Flesh Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Mented Cosmetics Brown Bare Lipstick
Mented Cosmetics Brown Bare Lipstick

$16.50 at Mented Cosmetics

Photo: Mented Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick in Christy
Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick in Christy

$38 at Pat McGrath Labs

Photo: Pat McGrath Labs
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Lipstick Queen Nothing But the Nudes Lipstick in Nothing But the Truth
Lipstick Queen Nothing but the Nudes Lipstick in Nothing but the Truth

$24 at Lipstick Queen

Photo: Lipstick Queen
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Christian Louboutin Velvet Matte Lip Colour in Just Nothing
Christian Louboutin Velvet Matte Lip Colour in Just Nothing

$90 at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Christian Louboutin
STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30 in Naturally Nude
Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30 in Naturally Nude

$19.50 at Kiehl's

Photo: Kiehl's

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Instagram-Worthy Jell-O Shot Recipes You Need for Labor Day

15 Instagram-Worthy Jell-O Shot Recipes You Need for Labor Day
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | bareMinerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipstick in Friendship
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Meringue
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Super Cindy
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Shawty
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Flower Beauty Hydrasilk Ultimate Lip Butter in Naked Petal
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Flesh Fleshy Lips Sheer Lipstick in Slick
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Mented Cosmetics Brown Bare Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick in Christy
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Lipstick Queen Nothing But the Nudes Lipstick in Nothing But the Truth
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Christian Louboutin Velvet Matte Lip Colour in Just Nothing
  • STYLECASTER | Best Nude Lipsticks | Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30 in Naturally Nude
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share