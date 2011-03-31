The Perfect Nude Lip

Photo: © Kris Connor/Getty Images

This spring, a nude lip is a soft and pretty way to play up your inner goddess if worn correctly and paired with the right balance of makeup. The key to getting the perfect understated neutral lip is all in the hue and the shimmer factor. Matte nude lips can look too dry and opaque, which flashes back to a real retro 60’s feel—not the look we are going for now. To modernize this look, choose nudes that shimmer and glow with dimension so the lips stand out and don’t look washed out on your face. Nudes work in the warmer months when worn as a sheer gloss, not as a heavy lipstick, and go for ones that contain lots of shine.

My top five favs are Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Sparkling Nude, Benefit Ultra Shines in Nudie-tude, Smashbox Lip Enhancing Gloss in Baby Pout, Philosophy The Supernatural Superglossy in Naturally and Lipstick Queen Big Bang Theory Illusion Gloss in Time. Matching a nude lip with a lightly bronzed face and defined eyes looks beautiful.

Here is the perfect universal application for spring: Make sure you start off with a slightly tanned look by using a facial self tanner or a nice bronzing powder for a healthy sun-kissed glow. Apply a highlight under the brows, on the inner corners of the eyes and on top of the cheekbones. Sweep a wash of golden bronze across the eyelid and line the upper lash line with a thin line of black eyeliner. Apply a healthy dose of black mascara on top and bottom lashes and then swirl a peachy pink blush on the apples of the cheeks. Apply a highlight lip pencil around the perimeter of your lips and then swipe on your nude gloss for a naked lip look that’s pretty perfection.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.