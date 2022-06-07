The NuBody Device Is on Sale For Over $100 Off After Selling Out—Here’s How to Get It

Scroll To See More Images

For years lovers of NuFace have been asking the same question: Can I use this on my body? Long story short, the team at NuFace only recommends products that are clearly labeled for specific areas. For example, the NuFace is for the face and neck area, and the NuFace line smoother is for the lip and mouth area. And now, finally, there is the NuBody Skin Toning Device, which is made for tightening all areas that exist outside of the face and neck area.

You can use the NuBody on the arms, thighs, buttocks and abdomen—essentially everywhere else besides delicate areas. Instead of two metal microcurrent spheres that emit small electromagnetic waves into the skin’s surface, there are four in the body device to cover larger areas of skin. According to the brand, you only have to use it for five minutes per day on each of the areas you’re trying to target. During the first 60 days of treatment, you should aim to use the device five times per week before moving to just two to three times per week to maintain results.

If you’ve been itching to try out Nubody for yourself, now’s your chance: The product recently sold out on QVC and has been brought back for a special price. Right now you can save a whopping $134 when you shop this exclusive online deal. In addition, you’ll get a free full size 10-ounce bottle of Aqua Gel with auto delivery refills. As a reminder, you need to use the NuFace Aqua Gel alongside the device to achieve the best results, so this is a great deal.

What’s more, the device is incredibly simple to navigate. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to touch hard to reach areas, such as your back, so you can target your entire body from home solo.

If you already own the NuBody device and are just in the market for the Aqua Gel, you can pick it up here as well for just $89.

NuFace also has tons of serum add-ons that enhance the experience of the treatment and target specific skin concerns, like loose, aging skin. The NuFace Rich Serum Booster can be used with any microcurrent device to enhance results. You can use it on your skin in-between treatments to maintain the effects or in conjunction with the device.

Make sure to add the NuBody Skin Toning Device to your arsenal while it’s over $100 off on QVC.