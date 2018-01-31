StyleCaster
Beauty Products with Borderline-NSFW Names

Photo: Allison Kahler

We’re understandably satisfied when a beauty product actually works, but sometimes, its cheeky name is what really draws us in. The experts tasked with developing clever monikers for our everyday must-haves are among the luckiest in the beauty industry, and we have them to thank for making our routines a little more exciting.

With January finally ending (because it felt like forever!) and Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’re paying a little extra attention to the cleverly named products with a slightly NSFW twist. From “orgasmic” blush to “dirty” nail polish, these are the sexy finds we can’t wait to whip out and rock fearlessly on February 14 and beyond.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | Urban Decay '69' Lipstick
Urban Decay '69' Lipstick

$17 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | Too Faced 'Better Than Sex' Mascara
Too Faced 'Better than Sex' Mascara

Available on Amazon

Photo: Too Faced
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | Deborah Lippmann 'Between the Sheets' Nail Polish
Deborah Lippmann 'Between the Sheets' Nail Polish

$18 at Deborah Lippmann and on Amazon

Photo: Deborah Lippmann
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | Smith and Cult 'Dirty Baby' Nail Polish
Smith and Cult 'Dirty Baby' Nail Polish

$18 at Smith and Cult and on Amazon

Photo: Smith and Cult
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | Kylie Cosmetics 'X Rated' Blush
Kylie Cosmetics 'X Rated' Blush

$20 at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Kylie Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | NARS 'G-Spot' The Multiple
NARS 'G-Spot' The Multiple

$39 at NARS Cosmetics and on Amazon

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics 'NSFW' Lip Tar
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics 'NSFW' Lip Tar

Available on Amazon

Photo: Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | NARS 'Orgasm' Blush
NARS 'Orgasm' Blush

$30 at NARS Cosmetics and on Amazon

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | NARS 'Sex Machine' Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
NARS 'Sex Machine' Velvet Matte Lip Pencil

$27 at NARS Cosmetics and on Amazon

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Pillow Plump XXL
Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Pillow Plump XXL

$14 at Ulta and on Amazon

Photo: Soap & Glory
STYLECASTER | NSFW Named Beauty Products | Tom Ford 'F*cking Fabulous' Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford 'Fucking Fabulous' Eau de Parfum

$495–$804 at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford

