November Must-Haves: What We’ll Be Adding to Our Beauty Shelves This Month

Now that it’s officially November – yes, we’ll let you pause and reflect on the fact that somehow, October flew by – it’s time to not only start our holiday shopping, but also start figuring out what products are worth spending our precious dollars on. So, before you have to start scraping and saving to spend all of your hard earned cash on everyone else, clearly you should spend a little bit of it on yourself. With all of the new beauty products launching (for gifting purchases, clearly, but like we said – it’s time to be selfish) it’s not easy to pick and choose just a few to cash in on. And yes, we said just a few – you can’t go blowing all of your money, you do need to buy some gifts eventually!
In order to make your beauty shopping trip not only fun, but also thrifty, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite new product releases this month. There are fabulous new lipsticks to get you though the holiday parties (plus dry shampoos for the days after) new scents and more. Let us know which ones you’ll be adding to your list in the comments below!
Spoil yourself with some of our favorite new products for November!
Everyone needs heat protectants as the weather gets colder (more heat styling!) and this new line not only looks gorgeous, but also helps to promote color retention and improve hair strength. (SHOW Beauty Sheer Thermal Protect, $40, Bergdorf Goodman stores)
MAC's latest collection, Divine Night, includes some fab mineralize shadows and fun liners, but we were drawn to the lipsticks. This plum lip will be great for all of your holiday parties. (MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Private Party, Divine Night Collection, $16.50, maccosmetics.com)
In an effort to fulfill our never-ending drive for longer lashes, Peter Thomas Roth has debuted another rendition of his popular lash-lengthening product. This one promises enhance thickness, length and density while you sleep. (Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For Turbo, $85, peterthomasroth.com)
We all love the smell of Herbal Essences' shampoos and conditioners, and now you can boost the moisture in your silky strands with their Hydralicious collection - the swirls in the product combine with water and release moisturizers that create extra lather! (Herbal Essences Hydralicious & Silky Boost, $2.99, drugstore.com)
Every busy girl loves a great dry shampoo, and this new one from Bumble not only battles oil and grease, but also helps to create volume – without leaving your hair with a strange, "she-totally-used-dry-shampoo" texture. (Bumble and bumble Pret a Powder, $26, bumbleandbumble.com)
Since we all love a great, neutral palette (eh hem, The Naked) it's no surprise that we're head over heels for this new Clarins "The Essentials" palette. You can never have too many essentials, can you? (Clarins 'The Essentials' Eye Palette, $45, clarinsusa.com)
Are you on the hunt for that perfect holiday red shade? We've found it. It's called Essie Toggle to the Top, and you'll be wearing it all season long. (Essie in Toggle to the Top, $8.50, essie.com)
For designer Greg Lauren's first fragrance, he's launching a unisex eau, and the bottle is just as attractive as the scent itself. Tonka beans and vanilla? Yes, please. (Greg Lauren Fragrance, $195, barneys.com)