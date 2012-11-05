November Must-Haves: Add These Products to Your Shopping List Now

Before we get bombarded with holiday shopping (which means shopping for others) it’s time to get just those last few things off of your own personal shopping list. Because you know, you deserve some of the latest and best beauty products so you at least feel gorgeous before you have to face those harrowing holiday crowds.
Now that we’ve given you a great reason to spend your hard-earned cash (we’re the best shopping buddies if you need an excuse to spoil yourselves just a bit, let me tell you) above are some of the best products to get you through the cooler months and still look chic. Let us know what you’ll be adding to your shopping lists in the comments section below!
Bold lips are the easiest way to jazz up your look (especially if you start burying yourself underneath a hat) and this lip palette from Illamasqua boasts four highly pigmented shades to mix and match. (Illamasqua Lipstick Palette, $42.50, sephora.com)
This mascara not only lengthens and curls your lashes, but also helps to separate each and every lash. (Benefit Cosmetics They're Real Mascara, $23, sephora.com)
No matter what season it is, oily girls know that blotting sheets are a must. These pink peppermint sheets from Boscia are an adorable addition to your bag for the holiday season. (Boscia Pink Peppermint Blotting Linens, $5, sephora.com)
CoverGirl's nail polish boasts seven days of chip-free color with no top coat required. The quick-drying polish comes in 45 different shades, so you will have plenty to choose from. (CoverGirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss, $4, amazon.com)
This ultra-rich brightening moisturizer helps to reduce the melanin buildup underneath the skin, thus reducing discoloration. (DDF Discoloration Reversal Moisturizer, $60, nordstorm.com)
Koh Gen Do's Treatment Concealer not only brightens and hides any discolorations in your skin, but it also treats your skin as it conceals. (Koh Gen Do Liquid Treatment Concealer, $48, sephora.com)
Hand cream is an absolute must as the weather cools off, and L'Occitane's Shea & Honey hand cream is one of the most protective and moisturizing. (L'Occitane Shea Honey Hand Cream, $10, sephora.com)
Shu Uemura's famous oil now has a cream form, making our lives all a bit better. The oil-in-cream helps to rebalance moisture in the hair and get rid of frizz. (Shu Uemura Art of Hair Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil-in-Cream, $45, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com)
This hair dryer by T3 is Tourmaline-infused to help dry your hair faster, while maintaining it's moisture and keeping it shiny and healthy. (T3 Featherweight 2 Hair Dryer, $200, sephora.com)
Everyone needs a great heat protectant spray during the winter months when you're bound to use drying tools, and this one by Wella helps to not only shield and protect the hair but also keeps it cooler during the drying stages. (Wella Professionals Thermal Image Heat Protection Spray, $14, ulta.com)