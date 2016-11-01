November Beauty Inspiration: 30 Looks to Try Every Day This Month

The change in weather may ignite some creativity as far as your wardrobe goes, but why should your closet have all the fun? Once you swap out your tanks for turtlenecks and light parkas for, well, heavier parkas, turn your attention above the neck.

Switching up your beauty look—think subbing in a cool-toned smoky eye for your usual sweep of mascara or opting for a black lip in for a regular plum mainstay—is a major opportunity to have some fun now that your makeup won’t melt right off. In honor of the first day of November (side note: where the hell did fall go?), we culled 30 pretty hair and makeup looks to try every day this month. All the inspiring looks ahead!