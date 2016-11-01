StyleCaster
November Beauty Inspiration: 30 Looks to Try Every Day This Month

November Beauty Inspiration: 30 Looks to Try Every Day This Month

Lauren Caruso
by
November Beauty Looks
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree

The change in weather may ignite some creativity as far as your wardrobe goes, but why should your closet have all the fun? Once you swap out your tanks for turtlenecks and light parkas for, well, heavier parkas, turn your attention above the neck.

Switching up your beauty look—think subbing in a cool-toned smoky eye for your usual sweep of mascara or opting for a black lip in for a regular plum mainstay—is a major opportunity to have some fun now that your makeup won’t melt right off.  In honor of the first day of November (side note: where the hell did fall go?), we culled 30 pretty hair and makeup looks to try every day this month. All the inspiring looks ahead!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Matchy Matchy Makeup
Photo: Imaxtree
Mermaid Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree
A Bulked-Up Fishtail Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Metallic Eyes and Deep Plum Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
A Crown Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Violet Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree
Slicked-Back Hair
Photo: Imaxtree
A Low, Coiled Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Gilded Brows
Photo: Imaxtree
A Low-Maintenancee Hair Tuck
Photo: Imaxtree
A Twisted Side Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Red Lips and Bleached Brows
Photo: Imaxtree
A Thick Cat-Eye
Photo: Imaxtree
A Stark Middle Part and Black Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
Bold Seafoam and Aqua Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree
A Low Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
'70s-Inspired Rust-Colored Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree
A Loose, Low Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
Subtle Gold Liner
Photo: Imaxtree
Dramatic, Smoky Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree
A Romantic, Loose Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
White Eyeshadow on the Inner Corners
Photo: Imaxtree
Embrace Frizz
Photo: Imaxtree
Deep Violet Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree
Geometric Liner
Photo: Imaxtree
A True Purple Lip
Photo: Imaxtree
Loose Low Braids
Photo: Imaxtree
Perfectly Misplaced Liner
Photo: Imaxtree
Berry-Stained Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
Kohl-Rimmed Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree

