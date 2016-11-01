November Beauty Inspiration: 30 Looks to Try Every Day This Month

The change in weather may ignite some creativity as far as your wardrobe goes, but why should your closet have all the fun? Once you swap out your tanks for turtlenecks and light parkas for, well, heavier parkas, turn your attention above the neck.
Switching up your beauty look—think subbing in a cool-toned smoky eye for your usual sweep of mascara or opting for a black lip in for a regular plum mainstay—is a major opportunity to have some fun now that your makeup won’t melt right off. In honor of the first day of November (side note: where the hell did fall go?), we culled 30 pretty hair and makeup looks to try every day this month. All the inspiring looks ahead!
Matchy Matchy Makeup
Mermaid Eyes
A Bulked-Up Fishtail Braid
Metallic Eyes and Deep Plum Lips
A Crown Braid
Violet Eyes
Slicked-Back Hair
A Low, Coiled Bun
Gilded Brows
A Low-Maintenancee Hair Tuck
A Twisted Side Braid
Red Lips and Bleached Brows
A Thick Cat-Eye
A Stark Middle Part and Black Lips
Bold Seafoam and Aqua Eyes
A Low Bun
'70s-Inspired Rust-Colored Eyes
A Loose, Low Ponytail
Subtle Gold Liner
Dramatic, Smoky Eyes
A Romantic, Loose Bun
White Eyeshadow on the Inner Corners
Embrace Frizz
Deep Violet Eyes
Geometric Liner
A True Purple Lip
Loose Low Braids
Perfectly Misplaced Liner
Berry-Stained Lips
Kohl-Rimmed Eyes
