10 Novelty Eyeshadow Palettes You Need in Your Collection

Scroll To See More Images

I love anything novelty, kitsch and themed, from hotels to birthday parties and yes, you guessed it — beauty products. Novelty eyeshadow palettes are on the rise, whether designed with cute AF packaging fit enough for an appearance on your IG feed, or the entire palette follows the theme, from the shade selection to its name. In my humble opinion, there’s just something more alluring about indulging in a food or pop-culture themed makeup look, am I right? While I totally have an appreciation for brands that opt for sleek, super minimalist packaging, preferring to focus their attention on the formula and quality of their product rather than its outer aesthetic, but like I said, I have a soft spot for all things novel, and these whimsical palettes 100% hit the spot.

Many of these palettes celebrate hit TV shows (we’ve got you covered, GOT fans), and others pay homage to classic movies from the aughts and ’90s (yes, “Means Girls” and my personal favorite, “Clueless” are included). Sure, dropping a lump sum on a themed palette that appear slightly juvenile (read: charming) may seem frivolous, but I personally think it’s just downright fun. Besides, they also happen to double as decor on your vanity table. Plus, your next beauty #Shelfie will perform with a nostalgic Polly Pocket palette or food-favorite designs like avocado and metallic chocolate bars.

A must-have for GOT fans who also happen to be obsessed with beauty.

This. is. genius.

Yes, friends. A pizza-themed palette exists. *Swooning.*

I’m a sucker for anything with pink packaging — especially when it also happens to be affordable.

The adult-friendly Polly Pocket. So darn cute.

The bold colors in this $10 palette are STUNNING.

For anyone who still can’t get enough of the avocado toast craze (*raising my hand*).

That fluffy pen detail is literally, everything.

Harry Potter -approved.

This packaging couldn’t be cuter.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.