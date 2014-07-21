Ask an Expert: How Do I Nourish My Frizzy Hair?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!



We aspire for thick, luscious hair, but sometimes that means uncontrollable frizz. If you’re like us, we’ve tried everything under the sun to control our frizz problems (especially during the summer months). With so many products out there its difficult to decide which ones will actually cure our problem. Since we knew we couldn’t be the only ones on the hunt for the perfect de-frizzer, we went to celebrity stylist, Michael Dueñas, for his advice.

Q: Which moisturizing/nourishing treatments do you recommend for thick, frizzy hair and how often should I use them?

A: My obsession for this texture is Bonacure Smooth Perfect, it includes a shampoo, a conditioner and smoothing cream. You can use them daily as they will add the essential nutrients you hair needs every time you wash. Used together, these products fight humidity and protect from the heat of styling tools. They add an incredible amount of moisture to the hair and create a shield around the cuticle for added protection, all without weighing your hair down.

Michael Dueñas, Celebrity Hairstylist and CEO of Hair Room Service, an in-room salon appointment service that delivers top celebrity stylists and services to your door.

