Not-So-Common Scents: Summer Fragrances You’ll Love to Spritz

We’re all familiar with the scents of summer: the beach, flowers, fire pits, fresh fruit, the list goes on. Every year, getting a whiff of your favorite past times brings back your most cherished memories. Granted, the season definitely has some of the best smells a season could have (just think about it: winter is reminiscent of snow and cough syrup), and new perfumes coming out soon are making summer smell even better.

Some of our favorite designers and beauty companies have come out with this season’s most wanted fragrances. From Burberry’s Burberry Brit Summer to Gucci’s Flora Glamorous Magnolia, we can’t stop spritzing these new perfumes. If you’re going to the beach, a more minimalist scent will go perfectly. Date night lends itself to a more romantic scent, like sandalwood, and if you’re feeling really gutsy, you can even share CK One Summer with your man. Whichever you choose as your summer fragrance (or if you choose more than one), the list of summer perfumes we’ve put together is sure to be a hit. Who knows, maybe you’ll prefer one of these to the scent of the beach.

