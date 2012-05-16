Not-So-Common Scents: Summer Fragrances You’ll Love to Spritz

We’re all familiar with the scents of summer: the beach, flowers, fire pits, fresh fruit, the list goes on. Every year, getting a whiff of your favorite past times brings back your most cherished memories. Granted, the season definitely has some of the best smells a season could have (just think about it: winter is reminiscent of snow and cough syrup), and new perfumes coming out soon are making summer smell even better.
Some of our favorite designers and beauty companies have come out with this season’s most wanted fragrances. From Burberry’s Burberry Brit Summer to Gucci’s Flora Glamorous Magnolia, we can’t stop spritzing these new perfumes. If you’re going to the beach, a more minimalist scent will go perfectly. Date night lends itself to a more romantic scent, like sandalwood, and if you’re feeling really gutsy, you can even share CK One Summer with your man. Whichever you choose as your summer fragrance (or if you choose more than one), the list of summer perfumes we’ve put together is sure to be a hit. Who knows, maybe you’ll prefer one of these to the scent of the beach.
Which summer scent are you swooning over? Tell us in the comment section below.
Rodin's new Olio Lusso perfume smells like jasmine and neroli, plus the bottle is clean and gorgeous. Sign us up.
If you're a minimalist, go with Replica by Maison Martin Margiela. This scent launches in June.
The long-awaited perfume from Selena Gomez is finally available in Macy's this month. Clearly she's doing something right if she nabbed the Biebs.
CK One, a.k.a. just about the only option of scents to share with your man, has a summer scent that you won't be able to turn down. Picture a fruity summer cocktail mixed with a fresh, clean scent.
Coach's limited edition summer fragrance will have you smelling of gardenia, magnolia and water lillies.
No one can turn down Burberry Brit, and the Burberry Brit Summer frgrance is no exception. Notes of Italian lime, Japanese tea, and icy pear make you feel like you're taking a trip around the world.
J Lo., you are constantly blowing our minds. This new fragrance, Glowing, makes you feel like you're in the woods surrounded by flowers. Sounds like a plan.
The name of Cartier's new fragrance Baiser Vole is just about enough to get us to spray this scent, as it translates to "Stolen Kiss". It fittingly smells mysterious and fresh, meaning we're sold.
