Tuesday’s #NailCall: Nothing But Blue Skies

Now that summer’s officially started, it’s clear that ladies who love nail art are infusing a bit of that warm weather and sunshine into their manicures. From blue skies to free hand flowers to ombre sunsets, there’s been no shortage of sunshine in the nails department.
Take a look at some of our favorite submissions from this week’s #NailCall in the slideshow above, and don’t forget to submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
From flowers to blue skies, this week's #NailCall was packed with summer favorites.
@Bubblycha went for a pastel manicure with fun mustache accents.
A little gold and a little teal is all it takes for a mermaid-like manicure from @Einnoc89.
These tie-dye nails with just a tip of sunflowers on @Fabfinges are just about the cutest things we've ever seen.
@Nailartbysig's coral nails have us wanting to steal her polish immediately.
Nail art is meant to be fun, and we love this rainbow and cloud combination on @Nailartbysig.
Perfectly placed specks of glitter make for a shimmering polka dot manicure on @Nananailpolish.
On a rainy day, all we'd need is @Nananailpolish's ombre sunshine nails to cheer us up.
These flowers on @Theglitteryblog are seriously impressive, especially considering they're painted free hand.