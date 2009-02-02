Beat travel bloat with compression tights

A couple of years ago I was talking to my colleague who had traveled to the US from France.

“How was your flight?”

“Oh it was great! No bloating because I wear zee white tights.”

“The who and the what now?”

“On my flight from France to Boston I wear zose white compression tights.”

“Why?”

“Zey help to not bloat! I put zem on before I get on zee flight, drink a ton of water, zen when I land in Boston, POOF! No bloating. I’m perfectly fine!”

I thought nothing of it until a few months later when I had to fly to France myself. As I was packing I remembered my colleagues words and phoned my dad.

“Dad?”

“Who is this?”

“It’s Lisa.”

“Oh. Hi.”

“Hi. So dad, when you had your hip and knee done did they make you wear those white tights?”

“Did they what?!”

Now would be a good time to tell you that my father is pretty much deaf.

“When you had your hip and knee replaced, did you have to wear the anti-embolism tights during your recovery?”

“Oh. Yeah yeah I had to wear those because I was inactive for so long. They didn’t want me to develop blood clots.”

“Right. Do you still have them?”

“I think they’re around here somewhere. Why?”

” ‘Kay thanks dad. See you this weekend.”

I snatched two pairs from my father’s sock drawer and wore them going to France and on the way back. And they totally work. Between drinking water for the entire 6+ hour flight and wearing the compression tights I landed and felt bloat free and not gross at all!