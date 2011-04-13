Not Your Father’s Topsiders

Once summer arrived, my father was always seen in his Sperry Topsiders. I never thought much of them. I certainly never thought they were very fashionable.

Today I was busting around the shops at Columbus Circle when I happened upon the Cole Haan store. I walked by and saw the most adorable pair of gold ladies Topsiders. I walked in and asked the associate if I could try them on in an 8.5. He brought them back out to me and not only did they feel like butter on my feet, they already went with the cute outfit I was wearing! (Jeans, a purple ruffled tank and my new blazer from Rachel Zoe’s QVC collection…I die.)

Not only did I score a sweet find, but Cole Haan also participates in the charity, SOLES4SOULS. I could either donate a pair of gently worn shoes or donate $5 and receive 20% off of my purchase. Not wanting to part with my gold Tory Burch flats, I donated the $5 and saved $33 on my new lady Topsiders!!