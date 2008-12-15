A Diet Cake Recipe

With the holidays steadily approaching you’re probably wondering how you’re going to eat all the yummy food you want but still fit into your skinny jeans. If you’re like me and harbor a sweet tooth the size of the former USSR, moderating your intake of sweets can be stressful and not fun. Left over cheesecake brownie from your friends holiday party? Or an orange?



The cheesecake brownie will always win out in the end.

Low-fat desserts don’t have to be all cardboard and flavor free though. Last year I joined Weight Watchers and during one of the meetings a woman started talking about the wonders of the Diet Coke Cake. Five minutes of the meeting were spent talking about this mysterious and supposedly delicious cake. When there was a lull in the action I raised my hand and asked, “What is this Diet Coke Cake you speak of?”

Fifty pairs of eyes swivled around to stare at me, mouths agape.

“You don’t know what the diet coke cake is?”

“Um no.”

I was informed that The Diet Coke Cake consists of a box of cake and one can of diet soda (diet coke, diet sprite. I personally use a can of plain seltzer water).

Step 1: Dump the cake mix into a mixing bowl

Step 2: Empty your diet beverage of choice in with the cake mix

Step 3: Mix on high for 3-5 mins (note: You will have lumps in your mix. It’s OK. They come out in the baking)

Step 4: Take your baking vessle of choice (I like to use a bundt pan), grease it up with some non-stick spray and pour in the mix.

Step 5: Bake in an oven at 350 degrees for 45-48 mins.

That’s it! No eggs and no oil! Just the mix and a can of diet soda. And this works for all cake flavors! Chocolate, Vanilla, White, Rainbow, Strawberry, Spice.

If you are familiar with Weight Watchers, one bundt pan slice is 2 points plain. Add a dollop of Fat Free Cool Whip to your slice and you still only have 2 points. (FF Cool Whip has a whopping 0 points. Yay!)

To recap: your ingredients are

and

It doesn’t get easier or yummier than that!

Give it a whirl and let me know how it works out for you. Guaranteed you’ll be the hit of the holiday season with this low-fat wonder!