Not All Highlighter Is Created Equal

There is shimmer, glitter, glow, dew, sparkle, glitz and glam, but where and when do they make sense? I’ll break down what each one is and what is right for you depending on the look you’re trying to achieve.

Day and night highlighters vary, as do the ones designed for oily skin and dry skin. Highlighters come in powders, bricks, sprays, creams and liquids, so there is a lot to choose from. If it’s a daytime look you are going for, the best highlighters are shimmers, glows and dews.These girly adjectives just describe the effect they’ll have on the skin after applying them. In the daylight, you want to apply these more subtle highlighters that will illuminate the skin and create a radiant effect without looking too overdone. They have a more pearlescent finish and don’t scream disco ball.

For daytime, if you have dry skin, go for my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Highlighters in Pink Luster or Gold Luster. Tap these cream highlighters on top of cheekbones and on the brow bone as well as on the inner corners of the eyes for a very natural shimmer.

Make Under Compact Dew is another fab cream highlighter that is great for normal to dry skin and is so sheer is looks like your skin is dewy fresh. You can actually apply this along the bridge of your nose and on top of cheeks for an almost-moist look.

If you have oily skin, stick with powder highlights and try sweeping on any of the highlight shades in my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eyes Shadow Palettes, which will leave the skin and eyes perfectly glowing.

At night, you can take it up a notch and use loose powders on dry or oily skin to kick up the sparkle factor. Try La Femme Sparkle Dust in numbers 5, 9 or 14, which will spark instant attraction. For a bit more glitz, try the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Bricks. These have a bit more of a metallic finish and will definitely make a statement.

Try the Era Rayz 24 Karat Body Spray for a glitzy take on body sparkle that won’t rub off on your clothes. Hardcore disco divas should try Scott Barnes Body Bling for limbs that radiate. This is not for the faint of heart and be careful with your light colored clothing. If you are really young (like under 21), you can play with glitter but don’t go crazy or you will look certifiable. Keep the glitter on one area of the face at a time try Make Up For Ever Glitters. These fun pots of jazz will keep you looking fun and festive.

So there you go, all highlighters may not be created equal, but they all will get you noticed!