Nose Job, Schmose Job: Jewish Girls Are Reportedly Breaking Up With Rhinoplasty

Between teen celebrities and the increasing visibility of It-girls online, it’s hard to deny the fact that the pressure is building on young girls to be picture-perfect (bonus points if you’re intelligent, too). Magazines make a fuss about trying to make the role model images they depict be more “real,” but at the end of the day, the average cover shot is still significantly altered before it ends up on the newsstand. Even Pinterest, which is curated by its users (80% of which are female) has entire categories dedicated to Hair, Beauty and Fitness, largely dominated by edited photos and inspirational quotes about how to get thin. Don’t get us wrong: we’re just as obsessed with hair and beauty as anyone, but we’re also big believers in taking a light-hearted approach and trying to look your personal best, not someone else’s.

When we heard about the recent statistics showing a 37% decline in rhinoplasty in the U.S. since 2000, especially among the Jewish population, our spirits immediately soared. What does this mean? In layman’s terms, nose jobs have seen a shift in customers, from a high concentration of Jewish girls to a rise in the surgery for non-Jewish groups, like Hispanic and Asian Americans. For the first time in this century, the Jewish population (which was once known as a rite of passage among wealthy Jewish girls), isn’t rushing to get plastic surgery as in the past. Rachel Adler, our Jewess Beauty Director, mentioned that her mom was taken to the plastic surgeon as a child (her mother didn’t give her much of an option, just basically told her “Happy 16th, time for a nose job”) but Rachel and her sister were able to make that choice on their own. If you’re wondering, they both chose not to have the procedure done. This shift in cultural tradition is attributed to an “increased ethnic pride and a decreased desire to stop looking Jewish and blend in,” said Emory University physician and anthropologist Melvin Konner, author of The Jewish Body.

What this means for our country’s Jewish population (as well as Italian and Greek populations, who feel the same pressure to alter their noses in hopes of blending in) is that looking the same as everyone else isn’t as important as it used to be. This could be the beginning of a very profound domino effect, changing the way people view beauty from “One Size Fits All” to “I Don’t Care What My Size Is” and changing society’s views on plastic surgery, the most popular of which today is liposuction.

Though we’re elated that some cultures have given up nose jobs, the statistics also concluded that this surgery is increasing in the Hispanic and Asian American cultures. The reason behind this may be unclear, but regardless, we’re hoping that the trend of face-altering plastic surgeries will decrease across all demographics.

What do you think of the Nose Job Decline? Did you or someone you know get a nose job? Weigh in below!



[Jezebel]

Image via iStock