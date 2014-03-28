StyleCaster
Share

News: North West Did Not Wear Makeup in Vogue; Your Perfect Orange Lipstick

What's hot
StyleCaster

News: North West Did Not Wear Makeup in Vogue; Your Perfect Orange Lipstick

Rachel Krause
by
22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party - Arrivals

Photo: Getty Images

Aaron de Mey, the makeup artist behind Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s Vogue shoot, dispelled rumors that baby North West was wearing makeup in the magazine’s editorial. [Us]

Heads up, MAC fans: The beloved cosmetics brand is launching their first ever lip crayon collection. You can find the 12-shade range online now and in stores April 3. [Beauty High]

Currently rocking a pixie cut? Take some styling cues from Anne Hathaway. [People]

If you want to get in on the orange lipstick trend for spring but don’t know where to start, these celebrity looks are the only guide you need to find your perfect match. [BellaSugar]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share